Graviocoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $5.33 million and $1,508.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.61 or 0.00651674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

