Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $330,525,000. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,142,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,680,000 after buying an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after buying an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of TROW opened at $188.81 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $160.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

