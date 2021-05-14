Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 816 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,292,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,015,000 after purchasing an additional 207,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

C stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

