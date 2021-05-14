Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,288,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 395,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 131,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $97.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

