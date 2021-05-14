Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $244.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.07. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

