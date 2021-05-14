Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

GPMT stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $704.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.