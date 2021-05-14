Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $93.48 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

