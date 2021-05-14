GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Raised to $8.90 at Morgan Stanley

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $8.90 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.

GPRO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 92,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,716. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,008 shares of company stock worth $6,597,212. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

