Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $85.40 and last traded at $85.85. 1,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.19.

Specifically, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $1,399,854.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,267,539.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,724 shares of company stock valued at $15,608,173 in the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 178.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

