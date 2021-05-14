Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) PT Raised to $12.00 at BTIG Research

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth $802,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.