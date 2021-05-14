Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) PT Raised to $12.00 at BTIG Research

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of GOGL stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.83.
Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.
About Golden Ocean Group
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
