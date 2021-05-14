Golar LNG (GLNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. 14,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,093. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

