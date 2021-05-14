GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GoHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GOCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

