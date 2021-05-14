goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$167.00 at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$156.00 to C$167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$170.60.

Shares of goeasy stock traded up C$0.80 on Thursday, hitting C$143.64. 32,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,788. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.41. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$46.29 and a 1-year high of C$157.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. Research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 11.9100009 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

In other news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 in the last 90 days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

