GoChain Price Tops $0.0591 on Major Exchanges (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, GoChain has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $63.73 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,132,209,339 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,459,339 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

