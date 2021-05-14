Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at SVB Leerink

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.53.

GMED stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,875,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $11,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

