Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) Insider Buys A$32,718.00 in Stock

Globe International Limited (ASX:GLB) insider William Crothers purchased 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.75 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,718.00 ($23,370.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Globe International’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Globe International’s payout ratio is currently 57.01%.

Globe International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes purpose-built apparel, footwear, and skateboard hard goods for the board sports, street fashion, and work wear markets in Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company markets its products under various proprietary brands, such as Globe, Salty Crew, FXD, Almost, enjoi, Girl, Flip, Chocolate, Thrasher, Lakai, and Impala Rollerskates.

