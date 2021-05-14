Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) PT Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE GSL opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $547.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $262,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
