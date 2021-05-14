Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) PT Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE GSL opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $547.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $262,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

