Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOD. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.63 million, a P/E ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 289,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

