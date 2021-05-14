Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $187.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.90 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $189.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $747.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.30 million to $787.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $780.63 million, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $802.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI opened at $61.29 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.