Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Announces Earnings Results

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

GEVO traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,280,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,813,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

