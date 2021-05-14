George Massaro Sells 371 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $321.01 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.39 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.69 and its 200 day moving average is $273.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

