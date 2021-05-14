Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the lowest is $2.14. Generac posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.89. 523,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,529. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.