GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) Declares GBX 0.25 Dividend

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON DIGS opened at GBX 161.10 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £733.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. GCP Student Living has a twelve month low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.40). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42.
