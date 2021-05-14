Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GTES. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.

NYSE GTES traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $12,799,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

