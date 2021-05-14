Garrison Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 14.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,950,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 30,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 15,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 43.6% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.66. 17,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,473. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

