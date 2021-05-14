Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $389.34. 9,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,817. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.