Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $238.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.95. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

