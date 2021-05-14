Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.19. 27,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

