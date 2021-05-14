Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Garmin posted sales of $869.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,908 shares of company stock worth $3,035,579 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $138.09 on Friday. Garmin has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $145.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

