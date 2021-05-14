Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sells $853,676.52 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Garmin stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

