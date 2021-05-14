Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sells $853,676.52 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Garmin stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.