Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Gamida Cell in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

