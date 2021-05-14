G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca Sells 10,000 Shares

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GTHX stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $870.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. On average, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
