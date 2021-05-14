G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca Sells 10,000 Shares

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GTHX stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $870.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. On average, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.