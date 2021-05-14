FY2022 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

PZZA stock opened at $96.54 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

