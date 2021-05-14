FY2021 EPS Estimates for Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reduced by Analyst

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Swiss Re in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of SSREY opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $1.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is 168.33%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

