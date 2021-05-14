FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

