FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re Increased by Analyst (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report on Monday, April 26th.

