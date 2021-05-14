FY2021 EPS Estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Reduced by Raymond James

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

TSE EFN opened at C$13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.68. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$7.91 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

