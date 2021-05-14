FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tecnoglass Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.42 million, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

