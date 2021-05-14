FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$51.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

