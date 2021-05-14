FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 555 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,285.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3,203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

