Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Critical Analysis

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Frontier Communications has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications and Nuvera Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $8.11 billion 0.00 -$5.91 billion ($0.92) -0.06 Nuvera Communications $64.94 million 1.92 $8.33 million N/A N/A

Nuvera Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontier Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -6.94% -2.14% 0.58% Nuvera Communications 13.89% 10.95% 5.49%

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Frontier Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, internet protocol television, and cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2020, the company served 20,170 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.