Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.16.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$8.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.21. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.19 and a 52 week high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -74.67.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

