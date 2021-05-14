Frederic B. Luddy Sells 33 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.40, for a total transaction of $16,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,147.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NOW stock opened at $454.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.89, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.51 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

