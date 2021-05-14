Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Frank’s International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 213,741 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frank’s International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 147,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FI opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $810.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI).

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.