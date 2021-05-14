Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 67,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Marriott International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

