Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 3,199 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU opened at $307.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.81 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

