Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 2,925 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $62.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $62.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

