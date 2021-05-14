Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

