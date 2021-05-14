Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 2,366 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 114.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,497,000 after purchasing an additional 854,032 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 12.3% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 74.8% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $311.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $882.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.