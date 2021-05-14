Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 1,528 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 65,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $456.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.65 and a 200 day moving average of $475.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $324.35 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

